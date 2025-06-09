Kolkata: Elderly man found dead near staircase at home in Netajinagar, police begin probe

An elderly man was found dead near the ground floor staircase of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata's Netajinagar area on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, believed to be over 75 years old, was reportedly living alone, according to neighbours and a distant relative.

Local residents said he was last seen three days ago.

"The body of an elderly person was recovered this morning. It has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death," a senior officer of Netajinagar police station said.

"An investigation has been initiated. While no signs of foul play have emerged at this stage, all angles will be thoroughly explored after receiving the autopsy report," the officer added.

Family sources said the deceased is survived by a son who lives in Delhi and a daughter based in Australia.

