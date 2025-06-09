RKM school gets arsenic removal kit from chemical engineering department of JU

The chemical engineering department of Jadavpur University has installed a ceramic-based low-cost arsenic removal kit on the campus of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur.

The system promises to remove heavy metals like arsenic and iron from the groundwater.

The water system has been developed as part of a department of science and technology (DST) funded project.

Swami Ishteshananda, the school principal said the system was installed on the garden space of the school premises so that, apart from the students, the people of the neighbourhood, too, have access to safe water.

Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya, a professor of JU’s chemical engineering department who is also the president of the state higher secondary council, was present during the installation of the facility on Saturday morning.

Bhattacharya is the principal coordinator of the project on behalf of JU.

Principal Swami Ishteshananda said as vast areas of the South 24-Parganas

suffer from arsenic contamination, they were looking forward to setting up a facility like this.

Bhattacharya said the presence of arsenic in the groundwater in the area was the reason for installing the pilot plant on the school campus.

He said the nano particles in the system can absorb harmful heavy metals from water and also inhibit bacterial growth.

“The facility has anti-microbial (bacterial) properties. Therefore, it will not have any bacterial or fungal growth. In any ordinary water filter, with time, bacterial growth surfaces. But as the filter of the facility that was installed, is equipped with nano particle coating, it will not allow any bacterial growth,” said Bhattacharya.

The nano composite ceramic membranes contained in the kit will remove heavy metals like arsenic.

“It has a capacity of 200 litres per hour,” he added.