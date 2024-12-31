Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 31, 1863

Walter Savage Landor Dickens, the fourth child of British novelist Charles Dickens, died on this day in Calcutta. He was in the British Indian army.

Walter had shown an inclination towards writing early in life, but his father did not encourage it. He became a cadet in the British Indian army, leaving for India in 1857, the year of the Uprising. He rose to the rank of lieutenant, but fell heavily into debt.

He died on New Year’s Eve at the Officers’ Hospital in Calcutta and was buried in the Bhowanipore Military Cemetery at Calcutta.

Later, a group of students moved the tombstone to South Park Street Cemetery.

