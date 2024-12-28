Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, December 28, 1896

The 12th session of the Indian National Congress began on this day and continued till December 31.

The session was presided over by Rahimtulla M. Sayani, who was from Bombay (Mumbai). His presidential address was praised by a contemporary journal, says the Congress website, as the “best delivered so far”. It paid close attention to the economic aspect of British rule in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sayani urged members of his Muslims community to join the Congress, which he upheld as “all that is loyal and patriotic, enlightened and influential, progressive and disinterested”.

The session was notable for another reason. Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s composition Vande Mataram, which became a rallying cry for India’s freedom, was recited for the first time here. Rabindranath Tagore was the singer.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:

yesterdate@abp.in