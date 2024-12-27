Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 27, 1944

On this day, the front page of Amrita Bazar Patrika, published from the city, carried this advertisement, along with news of World War II. The advertisement said:
MISS SULEKHA RAY
M.A., B.T.,
Ex-EXAMINER & LADY PRINCIPAL
(Assisted by Other M.A.s & B.T.s)
ACCEPTS EXAMINEES FOR PRIVATE COACHING IN MATRIC., I.A., B.A.
(Pass & Hons.)
AND TEACHERS’ TRAINING EXAMINATIONS INTERVIEWS: 9-11 A.M. 198/1, RASH BEHARI AVENUE,
(Ground floor — Near Hindusthan Park Road), BALLYGANJ, CALCUTTA.
