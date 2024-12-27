MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 27, 1944

On this day, front page of Amrita Bazar Patrika, carried a private coaching advertisement, along with news of World War II

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 27.12.24, 09:46 AM
Representational image

On this day, the front page of Amrita Bazar Patrika, published from the city, carried this advertisement, along with news of World War II. The advertisement said:

MISS SULEKHA RAY

M.A., B.T.,
Ex-EXAMINER & LADY PRINCIPAL

(Assisted by Other M.A.s & B.T.s)

ACCEPTS EXAMINEES FOR PRIVATE COACHING IN MATRIC., I.A., B.A.
(Pass & Hons.)

AND TEACHERS’ TRAINING EXAMINATIONS INTERVIEWS: 9-11 A.M. 198/1, RASH BEHARI AVENUE,

(Ground floor — Near Hindusthan Park Road), BALLYGANJ, CALCUTTA.

