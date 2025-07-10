Calcutta University seeks admission-related documents from South Calcutta Law College

Calcutta University has asked South Calcutta Law College — where a 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25 — to submit its governing body resolutions and admission-related documents on Thursday.

CU’s vice-chancellor said the documents must be submitted to a fact-finding committee set to meet on Friday. The committee was formed last week to probe complaints of irregularities in appointments and admissions at the college.

“The college reopened on Monday after a week. The vice-principal has submitted a report, but we haven’t received the governing body resolutions or admission-related records. The college has been asked to send them by Thursday. The committee will meet on Friday,” said Santa Datta Dey, CU’s officiating VC.

A five-member CU team visited the law college in Kasba on July 2 and sought records of the meeting that approved the appointment of Monojit Mishra as a casual staffer.

Mishra, 31, the prime accused in the gang rape, is a former student of the college. He was appointed in July 2024 on the governing body’s recommendation. His employment was terminated on July 1 this year.

Trinamool MLA from Budge Budge, Ashok Deb, heads the college governing body that approved Mishra’s appointment.

Mishra has been arrested along with two students — Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19 — and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55, on charges of gang rape and wrongful confinement.

“On June 27, vice-principal Nayna Chatterji told the media that Mishra was appointed on the governing body’s recommendation. We want to know why this was done despite at least 11 cases against him, including molestation and assault,” a CU team member said.

In May last year, the vice-principal had filed an FIR at Kasba police station alleging Mishra assaulted a security guard and damaged property.

“It’s not as if the college was unaware of his record. Yet the governing body led by MLA Deb approved his appointment. We want to see the resolution that approved this,” the member told The Telegraph.

Calls and text messages to vice-principal Chatterji went unanswered.

CU has also sought admission data from the last three years, following allegations that Mishra took bribes for admissions.

A second-year student told this newspaper on June 30 that Mishra had asked him to find students willing to pay for admission and said he would charge between ₹1-2 lakh for each illegal admission.