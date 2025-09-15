MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 15 September 2025

Workshop on employee well-being held by Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The workshop — held on the chamber’s premises — had talks and discussions where the speakers highlighted the need for employees’ well-being, and how individual needs and business goals of companies can be aligned

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.09.25, 06:56 AM
Sujoy Banerjee speaks at the workshop on Friday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a workshop on employee well-being on Friday.

Well-being was no longer a perk but a business essential, felt Sujoy Banerjee, chairperson of the wellness and communities committee of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“In today’s fast-paced world, companies compete on people’s energy and resilience,” he said.

Every $1 invested in well-being yields $4 in productivity and reduced absenteeism, Banerjee added. He also shared a 360° framework covering physical, mental, financial, social, professional and organisational well-being as the true driver of purpose, performance and profit.

The speakers stressed on holistic well-being that includes physical, mental, emotional, social, financial, and career aspects.

The programme began with an inaugural session — Why Wholeness Matters — featured a dance performance titled Living Life 360° by students of Tagore Foundation School.

The institution in Haltu is dedicated to nurturing and empowering the younger generation.

A panel discussion on Seven Dimensions of Wellness and a fireside chat on Everest and Beyond: Lessons in Leadership, Risk, and Resilience were among the other highlights of the day.

