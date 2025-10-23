Woman allegedly molested, thrashed near Dakshineswar Metro Station, accused arrested

A woman was allegedly molested near Dakshineswar Metro Station while returning from her office around 7.30pm on October 21, according to media reports.

The victim, an employee of a private organisation, filed a complaint with Dakshineswar Police Station, and the accused has been arrested.

In her complaint, the woman said she was returning from office around 7.30pm on the day after Kali Puja when a man approached her, pushed her, and touched her inappropriately. She was walking from Dakshineswar Metro Station towards Alambazar via the skywalk. The area is usually bustling in the evening, with buses, autos, and shuttle vehicles on the road.

When she protested, the perpetrator allegedly slapped her. Despite many bystanders, no one came to her help, and some claimed the accused was influential, the woman told police.

Bystanders alleged that the accused has a reputation for extorting money from auto-rickshaw and toto drivers.

“On my way back, a person attacked me. When I tried to protest, he beat me. Many people were standing there, but no one intervened. Some locals even discouraged taking action against the accused. Some claimed that the accused is influential,” she said in a statement.

The woman filed a complaint with Dakshineswar Police Station despite locals warning her against it. The police collected CCTV footage and identified the suspect, following which he was arrested Wednesday night and is being questioned.