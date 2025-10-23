MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
City-bound bus catches fire on Vidyasagar Setu; passengers escape unharmed

Police said no one was trapped or injured, but the bus was gutted before the flames could be doused

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 23.10.25, 07:31 AM
Smoke billows from the Calcutta-bound bus on Wednesday

A bus heading to the city from Howrah with many passengers caught fire on Vidyasagar Setu on Wednesday morning.

Police said no one was trapped or injured, but the bus was gutted before the flames could be doused.

The incident was reported around 7.15am on Wednesday when a private bus on route between Amta and Dharmatala, which was travelling along the Calcutta-bound flank of the bridge, caught fire.

The police said there were around 20 to 25 people in the bus when thick smoke was spotted from the bus’s engine.

Before anyone could react, a fire broke out in the engine, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle on the bridge.

All the passengers rushed out of the bus. They took other vehicles to reach the city while the fire brigade was alerted.

Two fire tenders doused the flames.

The police said by the time the flames could be controlled, the entire bus was gutted.

The vehicle will undergo mechanical test and forensic test to ascertain the cause of the fire, the cops said.

Godown blaze

A hosiery godown on Beniatola Street in Jorbagan caught fire on Wednesday morning.

No one was trapped or injured. The fire was contained before it could spread, police said.

