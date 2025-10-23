2 brothers held for lynching in Maheshtala

A resident of Maheshtala was allegedly lynched when he got into an altercation with a group of neighbours who were dancing outside a Kali Puja pandal on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 10.45pm when Barun Mandal was walking along the road in front of the neighbourhood’s Kali Puja pandal.

“He was walking along the road when he stopped outside the pandal where some of the neighbours were dancing. Suddenly, a drunken brawl broke out between him and some of those present. Two of them, who are suspected to be prime accused, are brothers — Chiranjit Mitra and Subhankar Mitra,” said an officer of Diamond Harbour police district.

Mandal was thrown on the road and kicked in his chest, the police said. He was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have started a murder case.

Following the incident, the people in the locality attacked the two brothers.

The cops rescued and arrested the duo.

Groups clash

Two groups clashed, brandishing arms, in Parnasree on Tuesday night. Police said two cases have been registered based on the complaints from both sides.

Three people were arrested till Wednesday evening.