Woman accompanied by mother assaulted over parking tiff on Independence Day evening

A woman who was trying to take her car out on the road from her garage, accompanied by her mother, was allegedly sexually assaulted by men who first blocked her way with their motorbikes and then refused to move on the evening of Independence Day.

The men allegedly subjected the 24-year-old woman to sexual assault and outraged her modesty when she protested against the men illegally parking their bikes in the middle of the road on Friday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was arrested on Saturday in connection with this case, a police officer said.

The men allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and abused her mother with filthy language when she tried to protect her daughter and asked the men to mind their language.

The incident was reported in Beleghata around 7.30pm on Friday.

According to the complaint, the woman was taking her car out of her garage on Friday evening when two motorcycles blocked her path.

“The men refused to move and started abusing the woman instead. Her mother tried to intervene when they became more abusive,” said an officer of Beleghata police station where the complaint was lodged.

The woman was given rape and death threats in a public place, said a police officer.

The men also threatened that she and her mother, both of whom are working, will not be able to live in their home; they have reported to the police.

The woman was allegedly heckled and molested when she stepped out of the car and tried to reason with the men who had blocked the road in front of her car.

“My mother and I are feeling insecure in our own home. We have been issued death threats. I have been given rape threats,” said the woman.

The woman had named two men in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, one of the accused, identified as Bhutan, was arrested on Saturday.

“It was sad that a woman had to face such a situation in front of her own home and that also on Independence Day,” a family friend said on Sunday.