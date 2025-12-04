High court verdict brings back hope as 32,000 primary teachers’ jobs restored

Jubilant teachers smeared each other with colours and distributed sweets on Wednesday after a Calcutta High Court division bench set aside a single bench order that had scrapped the appointments of 32,000 primary school teachers recruited through the 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test. Metro spoke to some of the teachers

PRITAM SAMANTA, 31 Teacher, Uchchagram Primary School, East Burdwan

The verdict came as a great relief for me. I had taken a home renovation loan of ₹10 lakh, and honestly, all these years, I have been thinking about how to repay it. Now, I will be able to pay it off…. We have regained our respect and dignity. We were part of a political conspiracy

MALLIKA PAL, 32 Teacher, Popai Prathomik Vidyalaya, Hooghly

My father suffered a stroke last December. His medical expenses range from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month. I have a seven-yearold daughter, too. Although my husband supports me, I wanted to take care of my parents with my own money. I am happy, I will be able to do that now.

ARUP KUMAR SAHA, 48 Head teacher, Jaygachhi Govt. Colony GSFP, North 24 Parganas

A few days ago, I urgently needed a loan of ₹2-3 lakh. Everything was arranged, but the moment they found out I was from the same panel entangled in a legal battle, my loan application was rejected. That was extremely embarrassing. Now I will go back to the same bank and tell them that my name has been cleared.

MOUSUMI ROY, 45 Head of institute, Satulia Prathamik Vidyalaya, Bhangar

We have been fighting for the last two and a half years. There was no acceptable evidence against us, yet we faced such humiliation. I knew I was not at fault, but when I went back to school the last time, I distributed my tasks so the school could remain operational even in my absence. After today, I will go back with my head held high.