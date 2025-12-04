SC defers VC hearing to December 19 in Mamata-Governor dispute

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the dispute between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor C.V. Ananda Bose over the appointment of VCs in universities across Bengal to December 19.

The matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday upon a joint request from attorney general R. Venkataramani, appearing for the governor, and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Bengal government. However, both sought deferment on the ground that efforts were being made to resolve the dispute so that the shortlisted names could be submitted in court.

Significantly, while acceding to the adjournment request, CJI Surya Kant, heading the bench, said the matter would be taken up for hearing within the chambers of the judges.

The bench, which included Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, then passed the following order: “As jointly prayed for, post the matter on 19-12-2025 in chamber.”

On July 8 last year, the SC had constituted a search cum selection committee for all universities in Bengal, headed by former Chief Justice U.U. Lalit to break the logjam between the chief minister and the governor.

The SC had passed the order while dealing with an appeal filed by the Bengal government and certain PIL petitioners challenging Calcutta High Court’s judgments upholding the interim appointment made by the governor.