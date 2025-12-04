MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Richa Ghosh joins Bengal Police as assistant commissioner after World Cup win

The World Cup-winning cricketer formally joined Bengal Police on Wednesday and turned up in her new khaki uniform at Bhabani Bhavan to meet Rajeev Kumar, the director-general of state police

Kinsuk Basu Published 04.12.25, 07:02 AM
Richa Ghosh greets Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday.

Richa Ghosh greets Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday. Picture sourced from X handle of Bengal Police 

Richa Ghosh, the Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper, has become an assistant commissioner of Bengal Police.

The World Cup-winning cricketer formally joined Bengal Police on Wednesday and turned up in her new khaki uniform at Bhabani Bhavan to meet Rajeev Kumar, the director-general of state police.

Richa will be posted as an assistant commissioner of police in Siliguri Police Commissionerate, said an officer of the state police. She has been appointed to the rank of deputy superintendent of police but given the post of assistant commissioner.

The 22-year-old cricketer, whose score of 34 off 24 balls in the final match of the Women’s World Cup was instrumental in giving India early momentum on its journey to its first title, has fulfilled the requirements to join the state force.

Bengal Police posted a picture of Richa shaking hands with Kumar on Wednesday on its X handle: “Richa Ghosh joins State Police as DSP.”

“Richa Ghosh, a crucial member of the Indian team that won the Women’s cricket World Cup, joined the State police today in the rank of DSP (deputy superintendent of police). She has been appointed as ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) in the Siliguri Commissionerate,” the X handle post said.

