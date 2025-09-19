Power-packed Puja: State readies 24x7 electricity, helplines and safety tips

The state is prepared to provide uninterrupted electricity during the Pujas, announced power minister Aroop Biswas recently.

“Power demand this year may touch 12,050 MW, while last year the festival recorded a peak demand of 9,912.71 MW on Chaturthi, the highest during the period,” said Biswas at Vidyut Bhavan. “Compared to 20,970 pujas in 2011, the number rose to 50,550 in 2024. Applications for temporary connections this time are expected to cross last year’s figure of 50,550, too.”

The chief minister has declared an 80 per cent rebate on electricity bills for pandals, and to manage the festive rush, 1,616 senior officials, 73,414 staff members, and 3,450 vans will remain on round-the-clock duty. Rescue teams have been divided zone wise to deal with accidents too.

Biswas cautioned against using flammable objects inside pandals and against keeping open electric wires and using blacktape. “PVC pipe wiring will keep the pandal protected. Good quality MCB (miniature circuit breaker) should be used in electrical distribution boards, proper fuse gauge as per load, and earthing should be ensured too,” he said.

The minister launched a control room at Vidyut Bhavan, which would function around the clock during the pujas. Helpline numbers are 19121, 8900793503 and 8900793504 for West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited consumers. This includes residents of Salt Lake and New Town. The helplines for Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) are 1912, 9831079666, and 9831083700.