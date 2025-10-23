‘We called and called, but they never came’: Kolkata’s Diwali noise complaints go unheard

As the noise meter soared on Diwali night and the day after, many residents across the city reached out to police for help. But the barrage of phone calls seemed to make little difference, according to more than one caller. Their accounts suggest a police force stretched thin and violations far too many.

Below are two sets of police responses, compiled based on what callers told Metro.

Caller 1: Resident of a housing complex in Kasba, less than a kilometre from Acropolis Mall

A soiree organised by a local club near the complex turned the night into a sleepless one. Speakers blared music at full volume, adding to the misery of indiscriminate fireworks. The music continued till 4.10am, when revellers finally called it a night.

Wednesday, 1.39am — Police control room, Lalbazar: What is the location of the place? We are alerting Kasba police station.

1.44am — Dial 100: Tell us the address of the place. What’s the PIN code of the area? Someone will reach.

2.01am — Kasba police station: A team will reach the place shortly. Multiple complaints are pouring in from different corners, and the teams are tied up. But one of the teams will reach.

2.16am — Kasba police station: You had called? What’s the issue? Ok. We have alerted a team. It will reach shortly.

4.10am — The music finally stopped. But residents alleged it wasn’t due to any police intervention, rather, the revellers simply wished each other goodnight and wrapped up.

Bidisha Kalita, deputy commissioner of the south suburban division of Kolkata Police, told Metro on Wednesday: “Two musical programmes were held. We visited both. The organisers apologised and cited the festivities. They were let off with a warning. As far as crackers go, we conducted several raids. A huge volume of fireworks was seized. But it becomes very difficult to track violations in every neighbourhood.”

Caller 2: Resident of EE Block, near Salt Lake Karunamoyee

This caller lives with an Indie dog, who was terrified by the sound of crackers, not just on Diwali, but also the following night. On Monday, fireworks started after 7.30pm and continued until 4am. On Tuesday, the barrage resumed around 8pm, lasting well past midnight.

Tuesday, 2.59am — Bidhannagar police control room:

We have noted your complaint. The area you are talking about is under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar East police station. We are informing the station, but you may call them as well.

3.02am — Bidhannagar East police station: Is it continuing even now? A couple of patrol units are out on the streets.

4.00am — The noise finally started to abate.

Wednesday, 12.14am — Bidhannagar East police station: Dekhchi.

12.45am — The noise faded.

Aneesh Sarkar, deputy commissioner of the Bidhannagar division, told Metro: “I cannot comment on individual cases, but we conducted regular raids. Around 360kg of crackers and fireworks were seized in the past few days. Eleven people have been arrested. Bursting crackers on Diwali has a cultural aspect as well. Enforcement alone is not enough. A lot of awareness is needed to prevent the use of crackers.”