MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

Water supply to large parts of south Calcutta suspended today for repairs

Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said many damaged valves and other components in the water treatment will be repaired or replaced during the shutdown

Subhajoy Roy Published 18.01.25, 07:40 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Water supply in large swathes of south Calcutta that get their daily quota from the Garden Reach treatment plant will be suspended after 9am on Saturday for repairs.

Normal supply will resume at 6am on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalighat, Kasba, Tollygunge, Chetla, Golf Green, Bansdroni, Garfa, Behala, Parnasree, Garden Reach, Joka, Budge Budge and Maheshtala are among the areas where the supply will be suspended.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said many damaged valves and other components in the water treatment will be repaired or replaced during the shutdown.

“The water supply will be stopped after Saturday morning’s supply. There will be no supply in the evening. Services will resume on Sunday morning,” mayor Firhad Hakim said. “The shutdown will stop water supply to Kasba, Garden Reach Joka, Tollygunge, Budge Budge, Behala, Maheshtala. Water to boroughs VIII, IX, X, XI, XIV, XV, XVI and part of borough XII will be shut down.”

A KMC official said Kalighat, Chetla, Golf Green, Bansdroni, Garfa and Parnasree will also be affected.

Pumps and valves suffer natural wear and tear over the years and their timely replacement is essential to prevent a breakdown, the official said. “The shutdown is necessary for the repairs and replacement.”

The Garden Reach plant produces 210 million gallons of potable water every day and is the second largest, after the Palta facility in North 24-Parganas, among all the water treatment plants run by the KMC.

Besides supplying water to the KMC area, the potable water produced at the Garden Reach plant is also supplied to the neighbouring Maheshtala and Budge Budge.

RELATED TOPICS

Water Supply South Calcutta
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Culpable homicide: Stiff charge by Bengal CID in mom case ahead of RG Kar verdict

FIR drawn up at Kotwali police station in Midnapore town also accuses the doctors of reckless or negligent acts endangering human life, and of knowingly disobeying the law as public servants and conducting themselves in a way that had injured a person
Saif Ali Khan.
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT