'Wanted': Engineering college student arrested in 20-year-old woman's rape case

An engineering student who was wanted in connection with the alleged rape of a classmate was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said Rajdeep Roy was arrested from his relative’s home at Sarsuna, on the south-western fringes of the city.

“He had been evading arrest. He was wanted in a rape case. He was arrested from a relative’s house at Sarsuna,” said the deputy commissioner Kolkata Police’s east division, Arish Bilal.

A few days ago, the 20-year-old woman, also a student of the same college, reported to the police that she had been forced to consume alcohol and then raped by the accused on Chaturthi, which was on September 26.

“According to the complaint, her friend had come to her rented apartment to collect a few of his belongings when he forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

Sources in the police said her medical tests — mandatory while probing charges of sexual assault — have been conducted.

The police said her statement had also been recorded before a magistrate.

Both the woman and the accused are second-year students of an engineering college, sources said.

A few months ago, a student of South Calcutta Law College was gang-raped allegedly by a former student and two present students in the presence of a college guard inside the college in Kasba. All four accused had been arrested. The guard, Pinaki Banerjee, 55, was granted bail by a city court on Monday. The other three — Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — remain in custody.

Another young woman had brought charges of rape against a student of the IIM Calcutta in one of its hostels a few months ago.