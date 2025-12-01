Maidan mishap: Loan agent held in car molest case, other accused yet to get caught

One person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a moving car and dropped off in the Maidan area, police said.

According to officers, the accused is a loan agent who had promised to secure a loan for the woman and also charged a processing fee.

However, as he failed to arrange the loan, the woman had sought a refund.

“She was asking for the money repeatedly. The man told her that he would return her money,” said an officer of Pragati Maidan police station, where a case was registered.

She was asked to wait along EM Bypass in the Pragati Maidan area on Friday when the accused arrived in a car and asked her to get in.

“She stepped into the car as she knew this man and did not suspect that her safety was at stake. The man, however, had other intentions. She was molested inside the car by multiple men and dropped in the Maidan area,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

Police identified the accused as Altaf Alam, 24, a resident of the Garden Reach area.

The woman had known Alam for the last three months, the police said.

According to officers, the woman had paid him a processing fee between ₹70,000 and ₹80,000 to arrange a loan. But despite that, Alam had allegedly failed to secure her a loan and was delaying making the refund.

The woman who was sexually harassed inside the car had suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. Police said her statement has been recorded based on which the arrest has been made.

Police said they were looking for the other accused.