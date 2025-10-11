20-year-old female student of private engineering college alleges rape by classmate

A 20-year-old woman, a second-year student at a private engineering college along EM Bypass, has alleged that she was raped by a classmate at her rented apartment in the city.

The alleged incident occurred on September 26 but was reported to Kolkata Police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, also a second-year student of the same college, had visited her flat around 7pm on the pretext of collecting his belongings.

“Taking advantage of being alone in her room, the accused person named in the FIR forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her,” said joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar on Friday.

The police have conducted the woman’s medical examination, which is mandatory in sexual assault investigations. A court has approved the police’s plea to record her statement before a magistrate, which is likely to take place on Monday.

As of Friday night, the accused was absconding and had not been arrested.

A few months ago, a student of South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped by a former student

and two current students on the campus in the presence

of a security guard of the college.

Another young woman had brought rape charges against a student of IIM Calcutta in a campus hostel a few months ago.