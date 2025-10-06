Vocabulary power: English skills contest draws 6,000 students from 72 schools across Bengal

Around 6,000 students from 72 schools across Bengal took part in an English language competition that tested their knowledge of vocabulary and its usage.

Students from Kindergarten to Class XII participated in the Spell-A-Thon Olympiads held under the mentorship of IIM Bangalore.

“This competition is about English vocabulary, grammar, comprehension and critical thinking with the emphasis on zero rote learning. It’s based on the application of the knowledge a student has acquired, and there is nothing for the child to mug up and put on paper,” said Janaki Venkatramani, founder, Spell-A-Thon Olympiads.

One has to understand the usage of the word and its context instead of reproducing memorised words on paper, she said.

The 12th annual grand finale ceremony was held at the National Library last month.

“Children don’t need to prepare for this, but should be able to assimilate and comprehend. Through this competition, we aim to instil in children a curiosity to learn the English language in a fun and engaging way. A competition generates that thrill,” said Venkatramani.

Students received individual awards, and schools were also recognised. More than 700 children and 13 schools were awarded. The competition was held over four days.

Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly, was the champion school, followed by BDM International (first runner-up) and Vivekananda Mission School, Joka (second runner-up).

“Weightage was given to both the performance of students and the number of students who participated from the different schools,” said an organiser.