Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut today for repair and replacement of cable works

Vidyasagar Setu, commonly referred to as the Second Hooghly Bridge, will be closed to traffic from 5am to 9pm on Sunday to allow for the repair and replacement of cables and bearings of the 33-year-old structure.

“During the replacement of stay and down cables and bearings of the Second Hooghly Bridge, the movement of all types of vehicles shall be restricted to ply along Vidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge) and its ramps between 5 am and 9 pm on 09.11.2025 (Sunday),” a Kolkata Police notification, issued by commissioner Manoj Verma, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to senior officials, necessary diversion strategies were worked out with Howrah City Police, and all involved traffic guards were instructed to install banners to alert motorists regarding the bridge’s closure timings.

Vehicles coming from Alipore towards the bridge will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then directed to move along Strand Road and further north towards the Howrah bridge, the police said.

According to the diversion plan, which has been worked out, vehicles headed for the bridge from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards the Hastings crossing and then take Strand Road towards the Howrah bridge.

Small and heavy vehicles headed for the Setu along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

“Vehicular traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required,” read the notification.

Vidyasagar Setu is the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge with 152 cables. There are two sets of piers at both ends that hold the wires. Each of the 152 overhead cables comprises three layers.

The innermost layer is composed of a bundle of non-galvanised cables, and the outer layer, visible from the outside, is made of rubber. There is an intermediate layer made of wax that prevents water from seeping through.

“The traffic shutdown for a bigger part of Sunday was planned because the vehicular count is relatively less on the weekend,” a senior police officer said.