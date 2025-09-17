Vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College quits from post after several accusations

The vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by a former student on June 25, resigned on Tuesday.

Students and guardians had accused vice-principal Nayna Chatterji, who headed the college in the absence of a principal, of failing to ensure campus safety.

She was blamed for remaining silent when Monojit Mishra — the prime accused in the gang-rape — was appointed a casual employee at the college in 2024, despite several pending criminal cases. She also faced criticism for not following through on promises to install CCTV cameras.

A former Trinamool student unit president at the college, Mishra was sacked in July this year after his arrest for the gang-rape.

“I wish to tender my resignation from the administrative post of vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College with effect from October 1,” Chatterji wrote to governing body president and Trinamool MLA Ashok Deb. She cited “persistent pressure arising from certain administrative responsibilities and a sense of limited cooperation in day-to-day functioning” as the reason behind her decision.

“My decision is purely guided by my concern that the dignity of the post and the smooth functioning of the institution should not be compromised,” she added.

Chatterji’s letter was forwarded to the higher education department. Calls and messages to her and Deb went unanswered.

A governing body meeting is scheduled for September 18 to consider her resignation and her continuation solely as an assistant professor, a member said.

A Calcutta University official said Chatterji also faces allegations of irregular admissions, including exceeding intake limits and admitting underqualified students.

“A CU team questioned Chatterji last week about admission irregularities and her role in Mishra’s appointment,” said a college official.