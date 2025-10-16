US-bound postal services resume after 54-day suspension over import policy change

India Post on Wednesday resumed postal services to the US, ending a 54-day suspension triggered by a change in American import policy.

All categories of international mail — including EMS, air parcels, registered letters/packets, and tracked packets — can now be booked for delivery to the US from any post office, International Business Centre (IBC), Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra or through the self-service portal at indiapost.gov.in.

Postal bookings for the US were halted on August 25, following a July 30 executive order by the Trump administration that revoked duty-free import of goods valued at $800 or less. The new regulation imposed a 50% duty on such items from India with effect from August 29.

An August 22 statement from the Union ministry of communications had announced the suspension, citing that US-bound air carriers were unwilling to accept postal consignments beyond August 25 because of a lack of operational and technical preparedness in light of the new tariff rules.

Parcels booked for addresses abroad at a Foreign Post branch

The ministry’s notification, however, had initially stated that postal delivery of letters, documents and gift items valued up to $100 would continue. But in practice, even those services were suspended. In Calcutta, several customers who booked US-bound documents on or after August 22 got back their consignments along with a refund of postage.

“Although the bar was technically only on goods above $100, we had to stop all services as the airlines refused to carry any mail to the US,” said an official dealing with foreign post in Calcutta. “Following operational trials in the Delhi and Maharashtra circles from September 26, services are now being relaunchednationwide.”

Under the resumed system, a 50% delivery duty will be added at the time of booking for commercial goods worth over $100 (₹8,800). The duty does not apply to low-value gift items, but will be charged on all commercial items regardless of value, the officialadded.

A fresh notification from the communications ministry said that India Post has developed a compliant Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism. All applicable customs duties will now be collected upfront in India and remitted directly to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through “approved Qualified Parties.”

This mechanism aims to ensure faster customs clearance, regulatory compliance, and seamless doorstep delivery in the US without further delays or payments, the notification stated.

The department clarified that no additional fee will be charged by India Post for facilitating the DDP and Qualified Party services.