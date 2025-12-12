Kolkata Metro extends services on Green Line, trains to run till 10 pm

The Kolkata Metro will extend its operating hours on the Green Line with an increase in the number of daily services, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Trains on the route will now run till around 10 pm.

A total of 228 services will operate from Monday to Friday, up from 226.

The last trains will depart from Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan at 9.55 pm. An additional service will run from Howrah Maidan to Central Park at 10.05 pm.

"On Saturdays, 204 services will be operated instead of 202 services. On Sundays, 108 services will be operated instead of 104 services," the statement said.