‘From which angle is this Messi’: Kolkata’s 70-foot statue draws laughter ahead of inauguration

Kolkata’s 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi, set to be virtually inaugurated by the football star on Saturday, has become a subject of intense online chatter.

The jokes started the moment the first images surfaced, and they have shown no intention of slowing down.

One user wrote on X, "This is a 70 ft Messi statue built in Kolkata. I don't know from which angle it looks like Messi."

Another X user went straight for a local comparison: "Whose statue is this? Feels like Mehtab Hossain." Hossain, is a retired Indian professional footballer from Kolkata who played as a defensive midfielder.

Size and scale have also become part of the commentary. One X user wrote, "How can one of the shortest person has the tallest statue in the world?"

One user on Meta said, "Finally there is some justification for the city being painted in the colors of the Argentine flag."

The comment refers to the mandate introduced under Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in 2011, which required government buildings, public infrastructure, and even encouraged private properties to be painted in her preferred blue-and-white colours.

Another wrote, "When ordered Messi from Meesho."

A separate comment noted, "The face has become a bit too messy."

Another user joked, “This is what Messi would tell reporters after the statue unveiling,” sharing a GIF of him snapping at Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, “What are you looking at, fool?” during a fiery post-match exchange after Argentina’s tense 2022 World Cup quarterfinal win over the Netherlands.

The statue was intended as a grand tribute, but it has become Kolkata’s new comedy hotspot, even before the ribbon is cut. According to Sujit Bose’s press release, Messi will inaugurate the statue at 10 a.m.

His tour kicks off in Kolkata with a VIP meet-and-greet from 9:30-10:30 AM, granting lucky fans and dignitaries exclusive photos, autographs, and chats at a secret venue. This leads into the main Salt Lake Stadium show (11 AM-1 PM), where 85,000 fans will get to see him.​

Shah Rukh Khan joins at 11:30 AM for a charismatic football-Bollywood crossover. Messi meets Sourav Ganguly and CM Mamata Banerjee, wrapping up by 2 PM before jetting to Hyderabad.