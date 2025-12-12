Fire guts around 40 shops in south Kolkata’s Ramgarh market, seven fire tenders douse blaze

A fire swept through south Kolkata’s Ramgarh market in the early hours of Friday, destroying nearly 40 shops, officials said.

According to officials, the blaze started around 1.30 am in a tightly packed cluster of shops within the densely populated locality. Seven fire tenders were deployed and took approximately two hours to bring the flames under control.

While no injuries have been reported, officials confirmed that close to 40 shops were completely gutted. The congested layout of the market contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, they noted.

“The cooling process is currently underway. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined,” an official said.