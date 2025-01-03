Ugly leftovers of New Year's Day revelry choke many parts of Calcutta with garbage

The exuberance of New Year revelry left many parts of Calcutta choked with garbage.

Some of the places were strewn with waste even on Thursday. Styrofoam plates, cups, plastic bottles, gutka packets, wrappers and empty food packets comprised the bulk of the filth.

At least two stretches of Park Street, near Karnani Mansion and the post office, had garbage on the pavements.

“I got off Metro and was walking towards my office. I stumbled upon a pile of garbage after crossing the Karnani Mansion gates. From saal-leaf bowls given at phuchka and ghugni stalls to empty cigarette packs, the pile had all sorts of waste. It was a sorry sight,” said a man who works at a private firm in Park Plaza, a commercial building on Park Street.

Around 100m away, the pavement near Park Street Post Office was also strewn with discarded coffee cups, momo boxes, food wrappers and styrofoam plates.

Revellers flooded Park Street and trooped into pubs and restaurants dotting the road to welcome 2025. Since Tuesday afternoon, Park Street and its adjoining roads had been teeming with year-end revellers.

A woman from Belgharia, who came to a Park Street pub with a group of friends on Tuesday evening, said she saw multiple pedestrians throw gutka packets on the road.

“Many others threw empty soft drink bottles on one side of the pavement. The authorities should prosecute such people. They should also place a waste bin every 100m on such days,” said the woman, who teaches at a private school in New Town.

A senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation told The Telegraph: “The footpaths (along Park Street) are clean. If there is any waste, it is lying on the green verges. We have been cleaning the stretch regularly but people are throwing waste again. Once the crowd on the street thins in the coming days, we will again clean the verges.”

Slices of the Maidan, opposite Tata Centre on Chowringhee Road, were covered with garbage even on Thursday afternoon. Discarded food plates formed the bulk of the pile.

This newspaper has reported how portions of the city’s largest green cover were covered with garbage after the Christmas Day revelry.

“Multiple teams were at work to keep the Maidan clean. A few patches may have been left out by mistake. The cleaning with additional personnel will continue for the next few days,” a senior PWD official said.

The agency is in charge of keeping the Maidan clean. “The volume of filth left behind by the revellers is unbelievable this time,” the official said.

Parks and museums also struggled with litter left behind by revellers.

The Alipore zoo recorded around 85,000 visitors on Wednesday. “The amount of garbage left behind was enormous. The agency in charge of cleaning the zoo started work as soon as the visitors left on Wednesday. It took over three hours to clean the zoo,” said an official.

The park looked reasonably clean on Thursday afternoon. Some food plates were seen lying at the base of the trees.

“You cannot keep an eye on 85,000 people. We did our best,” the official said.

The zoo turns into a picnic spot as visitors sit on the greens for a family lunch.

Many visitors to the zoo were stopped at the gates for carrying styrofoam plates. “We allowed only biodegradable plates,” the official said.

An official at Science City said they had placed more than 100 additional dustbins on Wednesday.

“We had specific areas for eating. Visitors were not allowed to eat anywhere they wanted,” said an official.

Additional reporting by Subhajoy Roy and Kinsuk Basu