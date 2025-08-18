Rs 64 lakh lost to investment fraud, one held; lured by social media ad promising high returns

A Thakurpukur resident allegedly lost ₹64.62 lakh on an investment scheme she stumbled upon on social media in the hope of earning large returns. One person was arrested early on Sunday in this connection.

According to police, the complainant was convinced to transfer the first instalment of ₹50,000 to a private bank account on August 14. Later in the day, he was made to transfer ₹2.37 lakh to another bank account.

“The fraudsters guided him and made him believe that he was investing in different schemes that would bring him high returns,” said an officer of the cyber police station.

The man was eventually transferred ₹64.62 lakh within a short time. The complainant realised the fraud when he found that he had no access to the money he had invested and that he was not getting any interest either.

The victim filed a complaint with Thakurpukur police station, following which the cyber police station at Lalbazar drew up a case.

“We found that one of the instalments was paid to a bank account attached to the address, 136, JC Bose Road, Choto Battala Kali Mandir, New Barrackpore. Snehasish Halder, 34, was tracked down using the address and was arrested at his New Barrackpore home early on Sunday,” said the officer.

Police said one mobile phone, the cheque book of the beneficiary bank account where the money was transferred, the passbooks and a debit card were seized from Halder.

Senior police officers said people should be extremely cautious while selecting any investment scheme, especially if it appears on any online platform or social media.

“One needs to verify the authenticity of a scheme before investing a single rupee in it,” the officer said.