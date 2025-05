A suburban train derailed while entering Dum Dum railway station here on Wednesday, an Eastern Railway official said.

Two wheels of the rear coach of Bongaon-Sealdah EMU train jumped the tracks at 12.11 pm while entering platform 4, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the accident, he said.

The coach was put back on the tracks at 1.38 pm, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.