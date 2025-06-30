Two dead as speeding bike hits Parama divider, helmetless riders pay heavy price

A young man and a woman riding a motorcycle without helmets died after the two-wheeler crashed into a divider on the Parama flyover on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 11am on the ramp connecting the Parama flyover to the AJC Bose Road flyover, police said. The bike was moving at high speed when the rider lost control, an officer said.

The rider, identified as Aditya Singh, 21, a college student from Kiran Shankar Roy Road, and the pillion rider, Neha Singh, 27, from Baguiati, were both critically injured and taken to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Neither of them was carrying ID cards, which delayed the identification process, sources at Karaya police station said.

“We analysed the bike’s registration number and found it was registered to a Burtolla resident. A team went to the address and learnt that the two-wheeler was being used by a friend of the owner,” said an officer.

Aditya’s family was informed after the police confirmed their identities.

“His family came to SSKM Hospital and identified him,” the officer said.

Neha’s address was traced to Baguiati.

Traffic department officers said the motorcycle was moving at high speed and the rider may have failed to negotiate a sharp turn.

The Parama flyover is linked to the AJC Bose Road flyover by a ramp with multiple steep turns.

“We always advise motorists to maintain the speed limit on flyovers, especially at turns, where the risk of accidents is high. Unfortunately, two lives were lost,” said a traffic officer.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

“Without a helmet, the chances of fatal head injuries are extremely high. Many wear helmets only to avoid police fines, not to protect themselves — this mindset needs to change,” the officer added.