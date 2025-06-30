Offshore trips in demand during Pujas: Tourism fest sees 20,000 visitors

Space came at a premium inside Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday, the final day of a travel fest that lived up to its billing of a one-stop destination for all travel-related queries, both domestic and international.

The Anandabazar Patrika Tourist Spot 2025, which began on Friday, saw more than 20,000 visitors, organisers said.

More than 100 travel operators participated in the fest. More than 160 stalls kept buzzing with visitors throughout the day.

Sayan Das, manager at Go Everywhere Tours and Travels, spoke of a robust demand for international holidays during the festive season. “We received many queries about the US and Europe for the Durga Puja vacation,” he said.

The fest is supported by the Union tourism ministry and the IRCTC and partnered by the Travel Agents Association of Bengal.

The tourism boards of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Telangana have participated in the fair.

R. Sangma, a representative of Meghalaya Tourism, said most enquiries at the stall were about Cherrapunji, Dawki and the Garo Hills.

“Meghalaya is mainly known for its monsoon. People want to experience rain at Cherrapunji,” said Sangma.

Sankar Saha, owner of Continental Travel, said there was a drop in Kashmir trips following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Kashmir used to be one of the most popular destinations for tourists from Bengal. Almost half of the Puja trips Saha organised would be to the Valley.

“Usually, by June-end, the slots for Kashmir would be almost full. Even in April, we sent many tourists to Kashmir. But the (April 22) attack changed everything. We are still getting enquiries about Pahalgam, Dal lake, but nothing like last year,” he said.

Like Saha, multiple operators have reduced the cost of packaged tours to Kashmir, but the demand is yet to soar, they said.

Mousumi Ghosh, 61, who retired as the headmistress of Ichapur Academy High School in North 24-Parganas, was exploring some domestic destinations.

“I am going to visit coastal Karnataka in October. I keep travelling. After my retirement, it is the only refreshment,” she said.

“I have been to many countries, now I am looking for some offbeat areas in India,” she added.

Saibal Pathak, owner of Naturecamp Travels, offers premium trips, both in India and abroad.

He said even the average Indian traveller was willing to spend more on a trip than she did before.

“Kerala, Uttarakhand and the Northeast are among some of the destinations in demand. We are getting a lot of Puja queries around these destinations,” he said.