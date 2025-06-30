MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police obstructed visit to meet victim, says member of National Commission for Women

A senior officer of the district's police station refuted this: "There was no question of hiding her. It is the family's decision if they want to meet the commission. We only told her no one was at the house"

Subhankar Chowdhury, Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 30.06.25, 07:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image

A National Commission for Women member alleged that police did not let her meet the 24-year-old law college student on Sunday.

Archana Majumdar said she was scheduled to meet the woman at her residence.

"I could not meet her because the police have hidden her so that her version does not come out. This only shows the state government's oppression. I spoke to her father on Saturday night, and we were scheduled to meet her... But the district police told me no one was at the residence and the house was locked," Majumdar told reporters outside the college gate.

A senior officer of the district's police station refuted this: "There was no question of hiding her. It is the family's decision if they want to meet the commission. We only told her no one was at the house."

Majumdar said the commission had taken suo motu cognizance of the rape complaint.

At the college, Majumdar said: "On behalf of the commission, I wanted to visit the crime scene... But I could not, as the police have sealed the room... We heard the police installed 12 CCTV cameras. They have swung into action after learning that the commission would visit."

An officer at Lalbazar said, "We could not allow her to visit the crime scene as the investigation is underway."

