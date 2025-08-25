Two more held for assault on art teacher over publicly drinking protest

An 18-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for the alleged attack on art teacher Nirupam Pal in Belgharia on Saturday morning.

Police identified the youth as Palash Das of Nimta Paikpara.

On Sunday evening, Papai Natta of Patna Thakurtala in Nimta, who is suspected to be the prime accused, was arrested. The cops said his face was visible in the CCTV footage that showed Pal being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Two other minors have also been detained.

Pal, an art teacher in his 40s, was allegedly heckled by a group of men and women when he protested against their drinking in public.

The incident, which occurred around 6am on Saturday near a pond at Nandannagar in Belgharia, was captured on CCTV camera.

On Saturday, the police arrested a woman named Madira Mukherjee, 25, in the same case.

Pal told the police he had objected to the group drinking openly in daylight. “I asked them why they were drinking in the open and early in the morning. One of them first attacked me, and subsequently, the others joined him.”

The cops reached the spot and spoke to some eyewitnesses. Based on the inquiry, a woman was arrested later on Saturday followed by the two arrests and detention on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the mother of the accused woman had submitted a complaint against Pal alleging that he had made an indecent gesture towards her daughter following which her friends had protested and beaten him up.

“...this man came and started making obscene gestures at my daughter.... her friends objected and started to beat him,” she said.