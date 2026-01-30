MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Two critical spine surgeries successfully carried out in Calcutta

The first patient, a 67-year-old homemaker, had been suffering from debilitating spinal pain for several months. She experienced severe lower back pain spreading to her legs, which significantly restricted her mobility

Debraj Mitra Published 30.01.26, 07:44 AM
representational image

representational image

Two complex spine surgeries — one on an elderly woman and the other on a teenager — were successfully performed at a city hospital in the first week of January.

The first patient, a 67-year-old homemaker, had been suffering from debilitating spinal pain for several months. She experienced severe lower back pain spreading to her legs, which significantly restricted her mobility.

She underwent a minimally invasive keyhole tubular lumbar fusion surgery, a technique designed to minimise tissue damage while ensuring spinal stability. She was mobilised the very next day after surgery and discharged within a few days.

The second case involved Arshia Ahmed, a Class IX student, who was admitted with extreme weakness in both legs and an inability to stand. Her medical imaging revealed spinal tuberculosis, where the bones of the spine were damaged, and the spinal cord was being compressed due to accumulated pus.

An urgent surgery was performed to drain the abscess, stabilise the spine, and decompress the spinal cord.

“Once she regains full control, strength, and stability, she will be able to rejoin school and participate in academic and physical activities,” said a spokesperson for Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, where the surgeries were conducted.

“These two patients present vastly different challenges. Minimally invasive spinal surgery allows speedy recovery and prompt mobilisation for elderly patients, especially those with comorbidities.... The second case shows that early diagnosis and intervention can prevent permanent paralysis,” said Anindya Basu, clinical lead of spine surgery, at the hospital.

