Monday, 27 January 2025

Two coaches of Santragachhi-Tirupati Superfast Express derail after collision near Shalimar station

No casualties reported, but train services hit because of the accident, say railway officials

Our Special Correspondent Published 27.01.25, 06:30 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two coaches of the Santragachhi-Tirupati Superfast Express were derailed after a collision with a parcel van near Shalimar station on Sunday morning.

There was no casualty because the train, which was headed towards Shalimar from Santragachhi, did not have passengers. Train services were hit because of the accident, railway officials said.

An official said the collision took place around 10am, near the Padmapukur railway maintenance yard. The parcel van allegedly hit the express train from behind. Both trains were moving slowly but the impact of the collision derailed two coaches of the express train.

“An inquiry has been ordered,” a railway official said.

The derailment affected local and long-distance train services in South Eastern Railway. Several trains were stranded, passengers said.

A spokesperson for South Eastern Railway said only one express train was delayed.

“The Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express was held up for a couple of hours because of the derailment,” the spokerperson said.

