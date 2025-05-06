Two bankers robbed of Rs 2.66 crore on their way to Park Circus branch of State Bank of India

Two employees of a money changer company who were going to deposit ₹2.66 crore to a bank were allegedly robbed of the cash on Monday, police said.

The employees themselves reported the incident to the police.

The police said they were verifying the complaint by corroborating the CCTV footage of the area and speaking to witnesses where the alleged incident happened.

According to the complaint filed by the two employees of the money changer company on 118 SN Banerjee Road, they boarded a taxi around 11.40am on Monday to deposit ₹2.66 crore at the Park Circus branch of the State Bank of India.

“They have alleged that two men intercepted their taxi and forcefully boarded the vehicle at the Phillips More. They forced the taxi driver to take the taxi to a deserted lane in Kamardanga near Topsia,” said joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar.

“There, they snatched the cash from the trunk of the taxi and fled. A probe is on,” Kumar added.

“There are discrepancies in the statement of the two employees. We are trying to verify them,” a senior officer said.