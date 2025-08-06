New faces on South Calcutta Law College governing body appointed by Calcutta University

Calcutta University on Monday appointed two new nominees to the governing body of South Calcutta Law College, where a 24-year-old student was gang-raped on June 25.

The university has appointed Tanupa Chakraborty, the head of the commerce department at CU, and Kausik Gupta, the head of the economics department at CU. They replaced Yashabanti Sreemany and Sibranjan Chatterjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were removed because, as CU nominees, they did not oppose the appointment of Monojit Mishra as a casual staffer, who is the prime accused in the alleged gang rape on the campus, said Santa Datta De, officiating vice-chancellor of CU.

Chakraborty is also a member of the inspection team constituted by CU to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment and admission of students.

“The vice-principal of the law college, Nayna Chatterji, came to the university campus on Tuesday to collect the copies of the appointment of the two new nominees from the office of the inspector of the colleges,” said Datta Dey.

“The letters on removal have also been sent to Chatterjee and Sreemany,” the VC said.

Chatterjee, a retired government college teacher, had been a CU nominee to the college governing body since 2012.

Sreemany, a social worker, has been a CU nominee to the governing body of the college in Kasba since 2017.

There are allegations that students lacking the ranks to study at South Calcutta Law College were admitted for bribes.

Mishra used to control the admission process, according to several students.

CU’s inspection team, constituted to probe the irregularities, is planning to visit the college this week to tally the admission details of the college with the university’s records, said a CU official.

“They (Chatterjee and Sreemany) didn’t oppose the appointment of Mishra, a history-sheeter, who had been arrested several times before he was appointed casual office employee last year. The two new nominees will ensure that fairness is maintained in the decision-making process of the college,” VC Datta Dey told Metro.

Mishra was sacked from his job in July.

Mishra, a former TMCP unit president at the college, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the alleged gang-rape alongside two second-year students, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and a security guard Pinaki Banerjee.

Calls to Chatterji, the vice-principal of the law college, went unanswered on Tuesday evening.