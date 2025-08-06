South Calcutta Law College gangrape: Police get custody of prime accused Monojit Mishra

Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the gang-rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, and his three co-accused were sent to police remand late on

Tuesday.

Mishra, along with Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, were in judicial custody so far.

According to the prosecution lawyer, the police had reports of the forensic findings based on which the investigators wanted to question the four again in their custody.

Chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said the police wanted their custody to verify the roles of each through an analysis of electronic evidence and other documents. “We also want to ascertain if any other person was involved in the crime,” said Ghosal.

The prosecution submitted a prayer seeking police custody of Mishra, Mukherjee and Ahmed till August 8 and Banerjee till August 9.

The defence lawyer for the accused filed their bail prayer, saying that all allegations against them were false and that it was a “conspiracy”.

The prosecution opposed the bail prayer, saying Mishra was influential and could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Mishra was arrested on June 26, hours after the law student lodged a complaint of rape against him.

During the earlier hearing, Mishra’s defence lawyer had alleged that he had been threatened in jail and that protocol was not followed while collecting his DNA samples.

Kolkata Police filed a response refuting the allegations on Tuesday.