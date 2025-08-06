MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 August 2025

Two arrested for Bangladeshi model Shanta Paul’s ID fraud

Soumik Dutta, 36, was arrested from his home in Naihati, North 24-Parganas, on Monday. Sheikh Momtajuddin, 38, was picked up from Memari in East Burdwan on Tuesday evening

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 06.08.25, 06:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Two men who allegedly helped Bangladeshi national Shanta Paul — a model and actress — obtain forged Indian documents have been arrested.

Soumik Dutta, 36, was arrested from his home in Naihati, North 24-Parganas, on Monday. Sheikh Momtajuddin, 38, was picked up from Memari in East Burdwan on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutta had posted an advertisement on social media offering “help” with Aadhaar and ration cards for a “nominal charge”, police said. “Paul met Soumik Dutta through Facebook and got her Aadhaar and ration card made by him for only 2,400,” said an officer.

Paul, who already had an Aadhaar card with a Burdwan address, used it to obtain another, using the previous one as proof. She allegedly procured at least two Aadhaar cards, a ration card, and other Indian identity documents with different addresses.

Momtajuddin allegedly arranged Paul’s voter ID and Aadhaar from the Burdwan address.

The police said 13 voter identity cards, five Aadhaar cards, and a digital ration card — all fake — were seized from Dutta’s residence. Dutta was produced in a city court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till August 18.

Officers from Park Street police station had arrested Paul last week for alleged possession of Indian identity documents. She is in police remand.

RELATED TOPICS

Fake Identity Bangladeshi National Forgery Case Arrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Just the beginning’ of a buzz: Modi praise for Shah sets off succession speculation

Shah, who assumed office as home minister on May 30, 2019, completed a record stint of 2,258 days on Tuesday, eclipsing BJP veteran L.K. Advani’s 2,256-day tenure
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Going to raise tariff very substantially over next 24 hours, because India buying Russian oil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT