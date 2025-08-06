Two arrested for Bangladeshi model Shanta Paul’s ID fraud

Two men who allegedly helped Bangladeshi national Shanta Paul — a model and actress — obtain forged Indian documents have been arrested.

Soumik Dutta, 36, was arrested from his home in Naihati, North 24-Parganas, on Monday. Sheikh Momtajuddin, 38, was picked up from Memari in East Burdwan on Tuesday evening.

Dutta had posted an advertisement on social media offering “help” with Aadhaar and ration cards for a “nominal charge”, police said. “Paul met Soumik Dutta through Facebook and got her Aadhaar and ration card made by him for only ₹2,400,” said an officer.

Paul, who already had an Aadhaar card with a Burdwan address, used it to obtain another, using the previous one as proof. She allegedly procured at least two Aadhaar cards, a ration card, and other Indian identity documents with different addresses.

Momtajuddin allegedly arranged Paul’s voter ID and Aadhaar from the Burdwan address.

The police said 13 voter identity cards, five Aadhaar cards, and a digital ration card — all fake — were seized from Dutta’s residence. Dutta was produced in a city court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till August 18.

Officers from Park Street police station had arrested Paul last week for alleged possession of Indian identity documents. She is in police remand.