Trio rob Rs 15 lakh from Burrabazar office: Lone staff member Found with bleeding nose, say police

Three men robbed ₹15 lakh from an office on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building in a congested Burrabazar locality on Monday evening, police said.

A scan of the footage from CCTV cameras in front of the robbed office on the congested Synagogue Road revealed three men wearing caps entering the office and leaving a few minutes later, one of them with a bag in hand.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint of the owner of the office. According to the complaint, one of the staff members was alone in the office when three men entered the office and robbed the cash, putting the employee under fear of life,” said an officer of central division.

Police sources said the robbery was first reported by the owner of an adjoining office who went to check after receiving a call from the owner of the robbed office.

“An employee named Ram, who was alone when the office was robbed, alerted his employer over the phone. The employer (complainant) called the owner of the adjoining office to check. It was then that the robbery came to everyone’s notice,” said an officer of Burrabazar police station.

The police said Ram was found with a bleeding nose.

He was examined for several hours to get as much details as possible of the men who robbed the office.

The Burrabazar neighbourhood, where the robbery happened, is a congested area with rows of commercial buildings.

The building where the office is located is spread over a large area at 4, Synagogue Road and has a narrow entrance.

The building has multiple offices which usually close by evening.

The alleged robbery was reported sometime after 5pm on Monday when most offices in the building were either closed or were preparing to close for the day.

Police said the robbers appeared to be familiar with the layout of the building and were also aware of the office’s location. The choice of time to carry out the operation means they knew when the offices at the building closed for the day.

“It appears the men had specific information about the money kept in the office. We are not ruling out anything,” an officer at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar said.

No one was arrested till Wednesday evening.