Trinamul Congress student leader stabbed to death in Khardah during Holi celebrations

A 24-year-old Trinamool student leader was murdered in Khardah, North 24-Parganas, during Holi celebrations on Friday, police said.

Amar Chaudhury was called out of his home and asked to join the Holi celebrations by a group of men and was later murdered on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Chaudhury’s family members said he was pursuing graduation in humanities from Mahadevananda Mahavidyala in Barrackpore and was a leader of the Trinamool Congress students’ wing.

One of Chaudhury’s family members said he was involved in a tiff with some men last December, and they had vowed revenge.

The police arrested Paban Rajbhar for his alleged involvement in the murder. Two other accused in the murder are presently absconding, the police said.

Around 2pm, a group of men called Chaudhury, known to be close to a Trinamool councillor of Titagarh Municipality, and invited him to join the Holi celebrations, some bystanders told the police.

The men took Chaudhury to a spot near a chemicals and fertilisers factory in Khardah and allegedly stabbed him in the neck and lower abdomen with a knife. While two men managed to run away, some residents of the area caught Rajbhar.

He was later handed over to the police.

Chaudhury was rushed to a hospital in Khardah and later shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he died, the police said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem. Doctors said the injuries were deep and Chaudhury had lost a lot of blood.

“My brother said those who attacked him included Paban Rajbhar, Kanai Tiwari and Raj Tiwari. I was not at home when he went out with the group. I reached home soon after getting the news that my brother was attacked,” said sister Krishna Chaudhury, waiting outside the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“On December 31 last year, there was a tiff between these men and my brother. The men had then told him that he would face the consequences later. He had only one exam left and would have cleared his graduation,” Krishna said.

The police have started a search for the two other accused in the murder. A police picket has been set up in the area around the spot where Chaudhury was attacked.

“The exact motive is not clear. It is too early to say anything. We are scanning CCTV footage to find these men,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Some CCTV footage just before the alleged attack in the afternoon shows two groups of bare-bodied men fighting among themselves while playing with colours, the police said.

Officers said they were trying to collect more footage from other sources.

Local Trinamool councillor Bikash Singh said Rajbhar had a criminal past and had come out of jail a few months back.