Bhangar: Trinamool leader shot multiple times, then hacked to death by four people

A Trinamool leader of Bhangar, on the city’s southeastern fringe, was shot and then hacked to death on Thursday night. Rajjak Khan, in his late 30s, was on his way home on a motorcycle after a party meeting when he was attacked around 9.30pm, police said.

He was shot several times before being hacked to death by four people, an officer said.

Two riding pillion with Khan escaped unhurt.

Khan was declared dead at a hospital.

Trinamool Congress anchal president of Chaltaberia, Khan was a close aide of Saokat Molla, the party’s MLA from Canning East.

The muddy road that Khan took to reach home cuts through thickets. Officers said the assassins were possibly hiding in the bushes. Investigators have seized Khan’s Royal Enfield motorcycle for a forensic test.

Neighbours said Khan would usually return home by 7.30pm every day. On Thursday, Khan had attended the meeting at the Bhangar party office and was late. Molla was also at the meeting.

“It appears four people were hiding in the bushes. Four used bullet shells were found. The bullets pierced his chest and head,” an officer said.

Police commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot on Thursday night.

According to the police, a lack of CCTVs in the area where Khan was murdered has posed a challenge. The investigators are now scanning the calls made from the area at the time of the crime.

“On Thursday, two people were riding pillion with Khan. After the news of his murder reached us, we went and found the police guarding the spot,” said a resident.

Khan’s wife said she last spoke to him around 7.30pm.

The murder sparked a political slugfest with Trinamool blaming the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the alleged murder and the ISF leaders maintaining that Khan was a victim of a factional feud in the party.

“The ISF leaders targeted Khan as he was a Trinamool worker,” Molla said.

ISF leaders denied the charges.