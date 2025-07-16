Trinamool Congress MLA files anticipatory bail plea in 2021 post-poll violence murder case

Trinamool Congress MLA from Beleghata Paresh Paul and two party councillors — Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh — made anticipatory bail prayers before Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

Their names have been added by CBI in Abhijit Sarkar murder case during the 2021 post-poll violence.

Sources in the high court said their pleas may be heard by Justice Jay Sengupta on Wednesday.

Sarkar was killed in an incident of post-poll violence allegedly after the results of the state Assembly elections were declared on May 2 in 2021.

The murder probe was handed over to the CBI following which the central agency had filed chargesheet against multiple persons.

However, it was on June 30 that the central agency submitted before the Sealdah court the second supplementary chargesheet that had 18 names, including that of MLA Paresh Paul, KMC councillors — Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh of wards 58 and 30 respectively.

Fearing arrest, the three moved Calcutta High Court seeking a hearing for anticipatory bail before their next court appearance on July 18.

The persons named in the chargesheet have been asked to appear before the court.

The court had mentioned that they may be granted bail only on the basis of the merit of their individual cases.

The Telegraph called Paul, Samaddar and Ghosh on Tuesday evening but all three of them did not receive the calls. They also did not respond to text messages sent by this newspaper on Tuesday evening.