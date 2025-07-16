MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Director of Rice Education Arati Roy passes away at 87

Roy played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of the 40-year-old Rice-Adamas Group

Our Special Correspondent Published 16.07.25, 09:49 AM
Arati Roy

Rice Education director Arati Roy passed away on Monday evening. She would have turned 88 on Friday.

Arati Roy played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of the 40-year-old Rice-Adamas Group.

“As chairman and a first-generation entrepreneur, the main source of my strength has always been my mother,” son Samit Ray, who is the group chairman, said.

Rice Education provides coaching and training to thousands of students every year aspiring for civil services, banking and school jobs.

Arati Roy leaves behind her son Samit, daughter-in-law Mallika Roy and grandsons Rajat Subhra Roy and Saumya Subhra Roy.

Relatives, students and staff paid their last respects to Arati Roy at her residence in Belghoria on Tuesday.

RICE Education
