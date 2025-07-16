Day after BJP post, Kolkata Police deny claims of restrictions on Durga Puja pandals

Kolkata Police have denied that any restrictions are being imposed on any Durga Puja pandal or that any of the pandals are being stopped.

“Kolkata Police would like to clarify that no directive has been issued to halt or restrict any Durga Puja celebrations. Our sole priority is to ensure public safety during the festivities,” the Kolkata Police said in a statement, adding misinformation was being circulated regarding crowd management measures for the festival, which is in September this year.

“Crowd circulation plans at high-footfall pandals are essential to prevent congestion and manage potential emergency situations. These measures are preventive in nature and should not be misconstrued as interference in traditional observances or community celebrations,” the police said.

Last month, the Muchipara Police station had sent a letter to the organisers of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, whose chief patron is BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh.

Citing mismanagement during the 2024 festivities which led to a stampede-like situation, the cops told the organisers not to hold any light and sound show, laser display or events inside and outside the pandal.

The Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja organisers had announced Operation Sindoor as the theme for this year’s pandal.

One of the major crowd-pullers during the Durga Puja festival last year, the Las Vegas Sphere recreated at the pandal, had drawn several lakh pandal-hoppers. A police complaint was lodged on October 15 last year for crowd disturbance.

The organisers were also told to increase the number of CCTV cameras and adequate directional and safety signage.

The BJP’s official handle on X had posted on Tuesday that the Kolkata Police have planned to implement Mamata Banerjee’s “mischievous plan” of halting Bengalis’ biggest festival.

“Due to “influx of devotees”, Kolkata Police has instructed Kolkata’s famous Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja to stop conducting light and sound, or audio visual shows inside the pandal,” the BJP wrote. “Why? Because the Pandal, which once showcased the glorious Ram Mandir planned to highlight India’s valour in Operation Sindoor.”

The BJP’s Bengal unit also wrote, “Kolkata Police, who once received direction from Mamata Banerjee to stop Durga Puja visarjan for Muharram, cannot digest the act that the strength of Bharat will be celebrated.”

A senior Trinamool leader denied the BJP’s claim.

“Our party had wholeheartedly supported Operation Sindoor. The BJP wants to politicise it. The Kolkata Police are responsible for the safety of the people,” he said.