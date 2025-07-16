Not a gang rape: CBI team visits RG Kar doctor’s house, informs parents of findings

A CBI team on Tuesday met the parents of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The team informed the parents that unlike their claims about multiple people being involved, only one person had raped and murdered their daughter, the father of the deceased doctor said.

“They came to impress upon us the fact that only one person — Sanjay Roy — is involved. But we have also shown them the evidence that made us believe that there were others involved,” the father said.

The investigating officer of the case, CBI officer Seema Pahuja, along with other officers visited the victim’s home and stayed there for more than two hours on Tuesday evening.

CBI officers this newspaper contacted declined to comment.

“They told us that there was just one person and now they were focusing on the probe on the larger conspiracy. But it is sad that they have been investigating only the larger conspiracy for so long and have not been able to find out anything,” the father said.

The bereaved parents said that they showed the CBI some news clippings about the “law college incident” and how “threat culture” was at work in medical colleges.

“I told them this is how threat culture is dominating institutions. I told them if your agency had taken proper action, had my daughter got justice, these criminals would not have had the courage to commit a crime like this,” he said.

A 24-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped inside the security guard’s room at South Calcutta Law College in June. Police have arrested four persons in connection with this case.

The CBI probing the RG Kar matter has not been able to submit a supplementary chargesheet in connection with their probe on the “larger conspiracy” behind the crime. The central agency had arrested then principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and then officer-in-charge of Tala police station in connection with the rape and murder. But because of the lack of a chargesheet they were granted bail after 90 days of their arrest.

The victim’s family had recently moved court seeking permission for their lawyers to visit the scene of crime. The court turned down the prayer.