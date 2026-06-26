Tribute to literary & artistic heritage: Tagore, Nazrul and neighbourhood spirit

In a vibrant celebration of Bengal’s cultural legacy, the Newtown CE Block Cultural Association, in association with The Telegraph Salt Lake, organised a Rabindra-Nazrul evening at Rabindra Tirtha, bringing together residents across generations in a tribute to the state’s literary and artistic heritage.

Former NKDA chairman Debashis Sen, the chief guest, inaugurated the programme by joining members of the association in offering floral tributes to portraits of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

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“These cultural programmes and live performances are very important nowadays, as people are constantly engaged with reels and AI. Statistics suggest that nearly 75,000 AI-generated songs are uploaded online every day, but only one or two per cent of listeners engage with them. People still enjoy listening to real music and watching live performers. Therefore, when these artistes perform, we should appreciate their efforts,” Sen said.

He also congratulated The Telegraph Salt Lake on completing 20 years. “Although we get news through YouTube and other digital platforms, seeing one’s photograph and news in print still makes it special,” he added.

Chief guest Debashis Sen addresses the gathering Sudeshna Banerjee

The evening opened with Smarane Rabindranath, a presentation of Tagore’s celebrated dance drama Chitrangada.

For Nita Banerjee, who played Madan, the god of love, the production was a labour of love. “Dance is my passion, and I enjoy the cultural events in our block. I try to perform whenever possible. This year the scale is bigger,” she said.

Saheli Sengupta stepped into the role of Chitrangada for the first time. “It is such a powerful character. I always try to stay involved with dance whenever my schedule permits, and the rehearsals were great fun. We’d meet after work, and someone or the other would bring snacks for everyone,” she recalled.

Adding a distinctive touch to the production were singers performing live on stage alongside the dancers.

Director Aban Saha returned to the helm of a block production after a two-year gap. “Thirty artists brought this dance drama to life. We had around three months to rehearse. Dancing to live singing is not easy, but everyone practised hard. I had to scold them sometimes,” he laughed. Saha, who also sang in the production, regretted the lack of adequate time for a sound check. “We got access to the auditorium only an hour before the programme and had to rush.”

From the front row, resident Partha Ghosh watched the proceedings with satisfaction. “Everyone is performing brilliantly. Around 100 residents are involved in organising this event. Last year we performed at our association ground, but this year we are back in the auditorium,” he said.

The focus then shifted to Anubhabe Nazrul, a segment dedicated to the songs of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

“We wanted to present something different, so I researched extensively and selected some of Nazrul’s lesser-known works. We are performing his kirtans, which are not commonly sung. We had more than a month to prepare and rehearse,” said director Debdas Chatterjee

Chatterjee’s specially designed panjabi also attracted attention. “I designed it myself. It features lines from Rabindra and Nazrul songs, hand-painted by an artist. It has come out really well,” he said.

Among the performers was 74-year-old Manas Kumar Roy, a resident of the block for a decade. “I usually sing Rabindrasangeet, but this time I joined the Nazrul segment. These events are wonderful opportunities to meet and stay connected with neighbours,” said Roy, who sang the kirtans Sokhi sajaye rakh lo and Alga korogo khopar badhon.

Nine-year-old Ahanika Banerjee danced to Nim phuler mou piye. “This is my first time performing in the block’s cultural event, and I really enjoyed the rehearsals. I also got to watch the plays and found them very interesting,” said the Class IV student.

Backstage, her mother, Rimi Banerjee helped keep her yellow sari in place and calm her nerves. “We moved to this block two years ago and are very happy here. These cultural events are wonderful occasions to connect with people. She is very excited to perform,” she said.

The final presentation of the evening was Tagore’s Raktakarabi. The stage transformed into the symbolic kingdom of Yakshapuri, where power and greed confront the human spirit. The dramatic performances and emotional dialogues held the audience’s attention throughout.

A scene from Raktakarabi

“I have directed more than 20 plays, but this remains an extremely difficult one to stage. Many residents wanted to attempt it, so we decided to go ahead. The theme of Raktakarabi still speaks to modern society. We have taken a risk, but hopefully people will appreciate it,” said director Goutam Sengupta, who led a cast of 33 residents.

The cultural programme had an unlikely competitor that evening — the IPL final. During breaks, some audience members could be seen checking scores on their phones.

“I am enjoying the programme and also keeping track of the match. My son, however, left early to watch it on television,” said resident Sourabh Das.

Actor Soumik Bhattacharya, who was part of Raktakarabi, said the cast had accepted the clash with the cricket showpiece. “We knew from the beginning that the event would coincide with the final, but with KKR not in the fray, it does not matter much. We have been rehearsing for months and are focused on the play. I am portraying a 17-18-year-old, which is much younger than my actual age,” he said while going over his lines backstage.

The organisers were delighted with the full house. “This event belongs entirely to our residents. We do not invite outsiders to perform. For months, they have rehearsed tirelessly. The celebration is our way of keeping the works of Tagore and Nazrul alive for younger generations and paying tribute to them,” said Alok Das, secretary of the association.

While expressing satisfaction with the turnout, Das also pointed to logistical challenges. “We were running a little behind schedule because the hall was opened only an hour before the programme. We hope the authorities will support us more, as we are local residents trying to promote cultural activities.”