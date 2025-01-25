Trial run boost for Kolkata Metro to airport on Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch

Metro connectivity to the airport got a boost on Friday with the “first full-fledged trial run” on the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar section of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line refers to the Noapara-Barasat section which is under construction. The first phase of the project has four stations — Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport).

Beyond the airport, there has been little progress.

“The first full-fledged trial run on Up and Down lines on the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch (7.04km) of Yellow Line was conducted successfully today,” said an official.

A rake left Noapara at 12.09pm and reached Jai Hind station at 12.31pm, he said.

During the return journey, the rake started from Jai Hind station at 1.57pm and reached Noapara station at 14.21pm.

Uday Kumar Reddy, Metro general manager, and other senior officials were present during the trial run.