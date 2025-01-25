MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trial run boost for Kolkata Metro to airport on Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch

During the return journey, the rake started from Jai Hind station at 1.57pm and reached Noapara station at 14.21pm

Debraj Mitra Published 25.01.25, 07:57 AM
Metro officials at Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) station during the trial run on Friday.

Metro connectivity to the airport got a boost on Friday with the “first full-fledged trial run” on the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar section of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line refers to the Noapara-Barasat section which is under construction. The first phase of the project has four stations — Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport).

Beyond the airport, there has been little progress.

“The first full-fledged trial run on Up and Down lines on the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch (7.04km) of Yellow Line was conducted successfully today,” said an official.

A rake left Noapara at 12.09pm and reached Jai Hind station at 12.31pm, he said.

Uday Kumar Reddy, Metro general manager, and other senior officials were present during the trial run.

