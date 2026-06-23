Traders told to free Gariahat walkways during inspection by minister Agnimitra Paul

Municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul expressed surprise at the extent of encroachment on walkways inside Gariahat Market during an inspection on Monday.

She directed shopkeepers to clear the common passages and restrict their businesses to the spaces officially allotted to them. Paul said she would return in a fortnight to assess whether the situation had improved.

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"Almost every shopkeeper has encroached on a common passage. They cannot do this. They have to be within the space earmarked for them," she said.

A shopkeeper said the minister also asked them to stop using plastic.

"We have reduced the use of plastic. We are often forced to use plastic bags when customers say they would go to another store if we don't give them plastic bags," he said.

He added that traders were trying to persuade all shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags so that customers would be encouraged to carry reusable bags from home.

Paul's visit to Gariahat Market coincided with the municipal affairs department issuing a notification imposing a ₹200 penalty for using banned plastic bags.

Plastic bags thinner than 120 microns are prohibited in Bengal.

Littering fine

The department has also announced a ₹200 fine for urinating in public and for littering. According to the notification, anyone found spitting in public places can be fined ₹100.

Paul also expressed concern over the use of tarpaulin sheets above the fish stalls.

“There are leaks in the roof over the fish market. But tarpaulins are inflammable. All such coverings must be removed. I have asked officials to repair the overhead structure,” Paul said.

"The drainage system is in shambles. The toilet is in very bad shape. There are women shopkeepers. Electric wires are hanging, and the boxes are open. All these need to be fixed," she said.

Several markets in Calcutta are in similar condition, with some being worse.

"I will return after 15 days. The same system will follow in all markets," Paul said.